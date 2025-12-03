Former PSD prime minister signed the motion of no confidence „with full conviction”

A former Social Democratic prime minister announced that he had signed the motion „Romania is not for sale – a government without USR,” an initiative supported by unaffiliated parliamentarians.

They express their opposition to the USR’s presence in the government and warn against external influences on institutions.

„Yesterday, in Parliament, I signed with full conviction the motion of the unaffiliated MPs entitled ‘Romania is not for sale – a government without USR’! This is an initiative of more than 22 MPs who understand the danger to Romania posed by the takeover of the state (Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, Environment, Public Radio, companies in which the state is a shareholder) by the group called USR – a group controlled and directed by external forces and acting against the national interest,” Victor Ponta announced.

He states that the motion is an initiative of unaffiliated parliamentarians.

„We are showing directly and unequivocally that we will unconditionally support any government that frees Romania from the USR octopus! I am convinced that all PSD parliamentarians and the absolute majority of those from the PNL agree with this initiative – but party discipline prevents them from publicly expressing these convictions,” adds the former prime minister.

Ponta sends a message: „There is the courage to start the battle with this anti-Romanian group called USR.”

„The battle is difficult and long, but it is essential for Romania’s future. External and internal propaganda now has the money and institutional tools necessary to support the subjugation of the country – but the fight against them is a legitimate fight for freedom, dignity, prosperity, and for the national and European future of the Romanian people,” Ponta concludes.

Senator Ninel Peia announced on Wednesday that the PACE group, of which he is a member, is filing a motion of no confidence against the Bolojan government.

The announcement was made after President Nicușor Dan presented the National Defense Strategy to the plenary