War veteran Ion Vasile Banu was awarded the Order of Military Virtue in the rank of Knight

Nicușor Dan announced on X that he had decorated war veteran Colonel (ret.) Ion Vasile Banu with the Order of Military Virtue in the rank of Knight on Romania’s National Day.

Dan says that at 107 years old, Ion Vasile Banu represents „the essence of what it means to love your country: a man who, at only 21 years old, joined the Romanian Army and fought with dedication for the liberation of Bessarabia in 1941 and on the Cotul Donului front in 1942.”

„The courage, sacrifice, and dignity with which he served his country are lessons that compel us to bow before him with respect. The distinction we have conferred on him is a gesture of recognition for his exceptional military service during World War II, but also for his tireless involvement in community life after the end of the conflict. We are and will remain indebted to honor those who defended our ideals of freedom at the cost of their lives. Thanks to them, we live today in a free, dignified, democratic, and European Romania,” says President Nicușor Dan.

The President of Romania adds that this year, this is the only decoration awarded on December 1, „a symbolic gesture, through which we pay tribute to the entire generation of heroes who wrote the destiny of our country with their blood.”

„Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday, Romanians everywhere!” said Nicușor Dan.