CSM gives negative opinion on magistrates’ pensions. Marinescu: The project is on track

„When reforming state policies for any professional category, it is essential to consult that category as well. I believe it is important for magistrates to express their views freely today. It is right to consider their opinion. We were aware of the judiciary’s stance, which was publicly shared by the SCM, indicating they do not support this bill. This opinion has been acknowledged and will be taken into account as we move forward,” Radu Marinescu said after the SCM vote.

Although present at the SCM meeting, the Minister of Justice abstained from voting; nevertheless, the decision passed with a majority of those present.

Marinescu does not believe there is a conflict between the executive and judicial branches of government. Instead, he emphasized that „by voicing this opinion, both branches of government acted in good faith and with institutional respect.”

According to Marinescu, the CSM took all the necessary steps

„In other words, the Superior Council of Magistracy took all necessary steps, promptly consulting the country’s magistrates and, aware that the European Commission’s assessment is expected soon, provided their opinion. Differences of opinion are normal in a state governed by the rule of law. It’s typical to encounter negative feedback on a project, as well as positive responses,” Radu Marinescu explained.

The Minister of Justice expressed hope that if the government approves the project on magistrates’ pensions, it will not lead to further protests from magistrates. When asked about when the government would take responsibility for the reform in Parliament, Radu Marinescu indicated that this decision depends on the Prime Minister and the governing coalition, although he hopes it will occur as soon as possible.

Political sources have suggested that a government meeting is likely to take place on Thursday evening to approve the draft law regarding magistrates’ pensions, with the government expected to assume responsibility for this reform in Parliament on Tuesday.