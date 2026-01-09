Rogobete talks with Spanish counterparts on „developing drug production” in Romania

„The discussions revolved around a crucial topic for the future of health systems: developing and promoting the production of medicines and medical supplies at the national level,” Rogobete stated. He referenced a program in Spain that highlights its benefits for the public health system.

„Spain has been operating an innovative program for years called Pro-Farma, which supports the domestic production of medicines and medical devices. This program offers clear advantages: stability for the health system, faster access for patients, and a more robust pharmaceutical industry.”

According to the minister, the Spanish model illustrates how public policies can help reduce dependence on imports. „This approach demonstrates that public policies can create real capacity rather than relying solely on imports. This experience is particularly valuable for Romania.”

Both parties agreed to initiate the process of formalizing their cooperation

Following their discussions, both parties agreed to initiate the process of formalizing their cooperation. „We have agreed with Mr. Jordi Garcia Brustenga to begin the procedures for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation between our two ministries,” Rogobete said. This document would facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices for developing a similar program in Romania.

The minister emphasized the need for a shift in health policy approaches. „I firmly believe that we must move away from the ‘it can’t be done’ mindset and strategically think about health development at all levels: infrastructure, human resources, industry, and genuine access to treatment for everyone.”

„Building trust is essential, especially when it is based on concrete decisions and serious partnerships,” Rogobete concluded.