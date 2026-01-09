Dan publishes dialogue between Romanian pilot and Zurich air traffic control

According to Dan, this gesture was a sign of gratitude for the support provided by the Romanian state in the international transport of the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana.

„The level of misinformation spread by some segments of the Romanian press is unacceptable. I have always respected, and will continue to respect, honest journalism, even when it criticizes me. However, accusing the President of Romania of lying about a symbolic gesture of respect from another state is an attack on the image and credibility of our country,” Nicușor Dan added.

The president provided these clarifications after his initial statement—that the presidential plane was escorted by two F-18s over Switzerland as a thank you for Romania’s assistance in the Crans-Montana tragedy—was questioned publicly.