Prima pagină » English » Dan publishes dialogue between Romanian pilot and Zurich air traffic control

Dan publishes dialogue between Romanian pilot and Zurich air traffic control

On Thursday night, President Nicușor Dan published the dialogue between the Romanian pilot of the Spartan aircraft and the Zurich air traffic controller. "You can listen to the recording of the conversation, in which the decision to escort the Romanian aircraft is communicated," the president posted.
Dan publishes dialogue between Romanian pilot and Zurich air traffic control
Nicușor Dan/ Facebook
Andreea Tobias
09 ian. 2026, 14:24, English

According to Dan, this gesture was a sign of gratitude for the support provided by the Romanian state in the international transport of the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana.

„The level of misinformation spread by some segments of the Romanian press is unacceptable. I have always respected, and will continue to respect, honest journalism, even when it criticizes me. However, accusing the President of Romania of lying about a symbolic gesture of respect from another state is an attack on the image and credibility of our country,” Nicușor Dan added.

The president provided these clarifications after his initial statement—that the presidential plane was escorted by two F-18s over Switzerland as a thank you for Romania’s assistance in the Crans-Montana tragedy—was questioned publicly.

Recomandarea video

Ce se știe despre racheta hipersonică Oreșnik, lansată de Rusia împotriva Ucrainei
G4Media
Cât costă un loc de veci în 2026. Tabel complet, pentru cele mai importante orașe din România
Gandul
Matei a murit la doar 14 ani, în mașina condusă de mama lui. În ce stare sunt ceilalți 3 frați, care se aflau cu ei în mașină?
Cancan
Un turist cazat pentru a doua oară la hotelul Simonei Halep din Poiana Brașov a surprins personalul: „Încă nu ne vine să credem!”
Prosport
Un primar care a adunat 13,5 tone de aur din mită a fost condamnat la moarte, în China. Ce avere avea
Libertatea
„Dieta” Survivor 2026: Ce se întâmplă în organismul tău dacă mănânci orez în fiecare zi
CSID
Rusia a folosit din nou o „nucleară” împotriva Ucrainei. Racheta Oreșnik, lansată de pe un vehicul 12×12
Promotor