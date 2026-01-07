Children locked up at the correctional school in Buziaș, tortured by guards

The Federation of Trade Unions in the National Prison Administration (FSANP) has stated that this incident at the Buziaș Educational Center symbolizes a failure of the National Prison Administration (ANP) and foreshadows what could be the gravest scandal signifying the moral collapse of the Prison Police.

The boys, who were incarcerated at the Buziaș Educational Center, were allegedly coerced by two guards into engaging in sexual acts with each other while prison staff observed. Those who refused were reportedly stripped naked and beaten by the guards, according to reports from gandul.ro.

The case came to light at the end of last year

The case remained hidden for several days and only came to light at the end of last year, following an inspection by the Control Body.

„What happened there exceeds all human, moral, and professional limits. This is something that no prison guard would ever think possible, and the fact that it was intentionally concealed for 12 days highlights the extent of the degradation within the leadership at C.E. Buziaș. I cannot go into detail about the specifics, as the impact would be enough to shake the entire prison system. Those familiar with C.E. Buziaș know exactly what I am referring to and can confirm the seriousness of the situation. This incident is already known and discussed openly within the unit,” a statement on the fsanp.ro website declared.

Prosecutors have reportedly sent police to gather images from surveillance cameras and have interviewed many individuals at the Buziaș Educational Center.

Two non-commissioned officers had been escorting potential victims to offices

According to sources from gandul.ro, after reviewing the footage, prosecutors found that the two non-commissioned officers had been escorting potential victims to offices that were not monitored by cameras.

The teenagers reportedly claimed that behind closed doors, they were compelled by the guards to engage in sexual activities while the staff observed. They also alleged that they were later given cigarette butts in exchange for these acts. Those who refused faced being stripped naked and beaten on their bare skin. The two guards, however, denied the allegations, asserting that they took the boys to those rooms for cleaning purposes.

Despite the severity of the allegations, investigators reportedly lacked sufficient evidence to issue arrest warrants. Instead, the guards were reportedly transferred to another prison. Concurrently, the head of the Operations Sector was also reassigned to Arad Penitentiary. Furthermore, at the request of the Minister of Justice, Radu Marinescu, the director of the Buziaș Educational Center, Georgeta Dumitrașcă, resigned and is expected to return to her former position at the Iași Penitentiary.

„C.E. Buziaș exemplifies a system of complicity within the Penitentiary Police, where reporting the truth has become optional and cover-ups are the norm,” the FSANP added.

Open letters to Minister Radu Marinescu

The FSANP has sent open letters to Minister Radu Marinescu and ANP Director General Bogdan Burcu, informing them that this incident represents „the most disastrous negative event to have occurred in a penitentiary.”

„Enough is enough, Minister, Director General! Either you take decisive action now, or you allow us to collapse. But remember, there are officers and agents who are still doing their job,” said members of the prison union.