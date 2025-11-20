The project on magistrates’ pensions, sent to the CSM

The Government spokesperson said that the draft law on magistrates’ pensions, placed in decisional transparency, will be sent to the CSM for approval on Thursday.

„The hope, the wish is that if the CSM issues an opinion by next week, Thursday or Friday, the government will be held accountable for this bill. If the CSM’s opinion does not come, of course, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court, it will be waited for until the 30-day deadline”, declared Ioana Nadina Dogioiu.

The new draft law on the service pensions of magistrates, co-initiated by the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Justice, was published on Wednesday, in the decisional transparency procedure. According to the project, the pension will not exceed 70% of the last net salary, and the retirement age of magistrates will increase to 65 years in a 15-year transition period.