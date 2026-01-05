Why you can’t pay taxes and fees on ghiseul.ro

According to ADR, at the beginning of each year, city halls enrolled in ghiseul.ro have the opportunity to update taxes and fees and configure the types of payments available for the current year.

„As part of this initiative, the possibility of making online payments is suspended in relation to UATs (city halls – editor’s note) that have not completed the process described above. We regret this situation and assure you that the ADR team is providing technical support in order to remedy the situation,” ADR sent.

Therefore, those who want to pay taxes for 2026 or at least see the payment amount for the current year have to wait until the representatives of the city hall they belong to update the figures according to the increases decided in the meetings of the local / municipal councils.

Ghiseul.ro is the national application that includes over 1600 public institutions and allows the safe, fast and accessible making of over 400 types of payments.