Bucharest’s festive lighting has been extended. Which areas remain lit

Bucharest City Hall announced on Monday that the festive lighting will remain on until January 12, on several important boulevards in the city. The holiday lights were put into operation on November 29, with the official opening of the winter holiday season and the Christmas Fair in Constitution Square.

„Our capital literally shone this winter,” the Bucharest authorities said, specifying that over 7 million light bulbs, installed in approximately 9,800 festive lighting equipment, transformed the city „into a fairy tale land.”

According to the municipality, the decision to extend was made to offer Bucharest residents a little more of the holiday atmosphere. „Even though the holidays are over, we decided to extend the joy of evening walks a little,” the Capital City Hall announced.

The light decorations will be kept lit on the following main arteries of the Capital: Aviatorilor Boulevard and Kiseleff Boulevard, Calea Victoriei and Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Magheru Boulevard and Piața Romană. Unirii Boulevard, Ion I.C. Brătianu Boulevard, Regele Mihai I Boulevard and Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard will also remain lit for the holiday.

The announcement sparked divided opinions online. Most Bucharest residents appreciated the atmosphere created in the city, saying that the streets and fairs were beautifully lit and that the festive lighting brought extra joy this winter. Other citizens recalled that the holidays traditionally end on Saint John’s Day, considering it natural that the lights should be kept on at least until this date.

There was no shortage of reproaches either. Some Bucharest residents complained about the squalor in certain central areas, such as Magheru Boulevard, and called for the authorities to intervene.