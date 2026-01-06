Prima pagină » English » Prisoner admitted to psychiatric hospital in Timiș County escaped in employee’s car

 A 48-year-old prisoner admitted to the Jebel Psychiatric and Security Measures Hospital in Timiș County escaped in an employee's car.
Timiș police were notified on Monday evening, around 9:30 p.m., by the doctor on duty at the Jebel Psychiatric Hospital that a patient, admitted under a criminal sentence, had voluntarily left the hospital premises.

The police immediately began their investigation and established that the patient was a 48-year-old man. He managed to leave the hospital after stealing an employee’s car.

At the same time, following their investigations, the police established the direction in which the person was travelling and alerted the police forces in the neighbouring counties.

The man was found in Caraș-Severin County at around 2:20 a.m. and taken to Timiș County to continue legal proceedings.

In this case, the police are continuing their investigations to establish all the circumstances and take the necessary legal measures.

