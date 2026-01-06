Prima pagină » English » Without 4×4 vehicles or vehicles equipped with chains, it is no longer possible to reach Rânca

Without 4×4 vehicles or vehicles equipped with chains, it is no longer possible to reach Rânca

Without 4x4 vehicles or vehicles equipped with chains, it is no longer possible to reach Rânca
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
06 ian. 2026, 13:53, English

Traffic restrictions were imposed on Tuesday on the road between Rânca and Novaci due to heavy snowfall: it is no longer possible to drive up the road unless the car is equipped with snow chains or is a 4×4 vehicle.

The Gorj Police announced that starting at 10 a.m., a checkpoint will be set up at km 24 on the road between Rânca and Novaci.

Thus, only 4×4 vehicles or those equipped with snow chains will be allowed access to Rânca.

Heavy snow is falling in the area, and visibility is extremely low.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj Avangarde: Ce spun românii despre introducerea serviciului militar obligatoriu
G4Media
Iarna adevărată! Cât durează valul de ninsori, viscol și polei în România
Gandul
Localitatea din România în care poți cumpăra o casă tradițională cu doar 9.500 de euro. Terenul are 600 de metri pătrați
Cancan
Corina Caragea arată fabulos la 43 de ani! Prezentatoarea PRO TV, apariție spectaculoasă
Prosport
Spionul Vadim Benyatov, protejat de Washington. De ce refuză americanii să îl extrădeze pe bancherul condamnat în România pentru „privatizări strategice”
Libertatea
Fenomenul meteo neobişnuit care va lovi România în ianuarie! Unul dintre cele mai atipice episoade climatice din ultimii 125 de ani
CSID
Poliția Română: „Eeee, mai merg un sezon!” Pățania unui șofer care nu și-a schimbat anvelopele vechi
Promotor