Without 4x4 vehicles or vehicles equipped with chains, it is no longer possible to reach Rânca

Traffic restrictions were imposed on Tuesday on the road between Rânca and Novaci due to heavy snowfall: it is no longer possible to drive up the road unless the car is equipped with snow chains or is a 4×4 vehicle.

The Gorj Police announced that starting at 10 a.m., a checkpoint will be set up at km 24 on the road between Rânca and Novaci.

Thus, only 4×4 vehicles or those equipped with snow chains will be allowed access to Rânca.

Heavy snow is falling in the area, and visibility is extremely low.