This initiative coincides with the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the United States Declaration of Independence.

According to AUR representatives, the goal of the bill is to celebrate a significant year at the national level, dedicated to strengthening the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States. The party believes this initiative is important, especially in an international context where values such as freedom, authentic democracy, and freedom of expression are increasingly under pressure.

The proposed legislation includes plans for organizing conferences, public debates, and cultural, academic, and educational events throughout 2026. It also includes initiatives for public diplomacy aimed at enhancing Romanian-American cooperation and promoting democratic principles.

Additionally, the bill allows the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation and the Romanian Television Corporation to allocate, upon request, up to 1% of their airtime for content produced as part of „The Year of the United States in Romania.”

The bill will be debated in the Romanian Parliament and will follow the constitutional and legislative procedures currently in place.

In a previous press release, AUR emphasized that the relationship between Romania and the United States is „essential” for maintaining national sovereignty. The party insists that „any major decision made by Bucharest must first be consulted with Washington.” AUR also notes that the United States’ role on the international stage has become increasingly dominant in recent years.

Influence of President Donald Trump

Furthermore, the press release highlighted the influence of President Donald Trump, whom AUR considers one of the most important political leaders globally in 2026. They assert that American influence has been felt both on the international stage and in relations with the European Union.

AUR’s position was further reinforced following the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by American special forces. Maduro, who has been in power in Venezuela for over ten years, has presided over a period marked by increasing authoritarianism and a decline in the standard of living for the population.