The government spokesperson has published her bachelor’s degree. She studied at a private university

„To avoid any doubts or speculation, below is my bachelor’s degree from the University of Bucharest,” Dogioiu posted on Facebook.

Dogioiu’s CV only mentions that she obtained her bachelor’s degree in 1996 from the University of Bucharest, without specifying the educational institution where she studied.

The lack of this information raised questions in the public sphere, especially since, in the 1990s, some private higher education institutions operated on a provisional basis, and bachelor’s degree exams were taken at accredited universities.

Such a context is also mentioned in connection with the Ecological University of Bucharest (UEB), which, according to official documents, received institutional accreditation through Law No. 282/2003, published in the Official Gazette No. 460 of June 28, 2003.

At that time, the Ecological University of Bucharest did not yet have the legal right to organize bachelor’s degree exams because it was not institutionally accredited. Under these circumstances, students took their final exams at an accredited university, which is why Ioana Dogioiu’s diploma was issued by the University of Bucharest.

The reaction to Ioana Dogioiu’s studies comes amid the scandal surrounding Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu.

Moșteanu included in his CV a degree from a private university that does not confirm that he was a student there and which he subsequently removed from his official biographies. On Thursday, the Minister of Defense published his 2015 bachelor’s degree, issued by Bioterra University. Regarding the mention in an older CV, in which he appeared as a graduate of Athenaeum University, Moșteanu says it was a mistake in a CV completed in 2016, in a hurry, after downloading a template online.