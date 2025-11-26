Nicușor Dan: Solidarity-based independence, the central concept of the national defense strategy

The head of state said that the national defense strategy is the result of a joint effort and speaks of national security „from the citizen’s perspective, meaning that we are not defending an abstraction, the Romanian state, but rather the Romanian citizens living on this territory.”

„And that raises some questions. The relationship between the citizen and the Romanian state, the citizen’s trust in the Romanian state, which can be translated at some point into their willingness to defend this complex institution, and the fact that we must recognize that there is a gap between the overall evolution of Romanian society, the evolution of the economy, the evolution of Romanian citizens’ expectations, and the way in which the public administration responds to these expectations,” said Nicușor Dan.

The president explained the concept of solidarity-based independence, which is at the heart of the strategy.

„The central concept is that of solidarity-based independence, with two components: independence-solidarity, independence in the sense that the actions of the administration, of the state, must be in line with the way people here see the world, and this translated internationally into the affirmation of this identity and the affirmation of the interests that correspond to these identities. On the other hand, obviously, solidarity, our respect for all our partners and for all the commitments we have made in this increasingly complex world,” said Nicușor Dan.