ARCMEDIA, Romania’s largest publishing group, faithful to its philosophy of strengthening editorial independence and operational autonomy, continues its efforts to implement an integrated development strategy

In order to serve its mission of consolidating an operationally and conceptually autonomous entity, ARCMEDIA shall develop its own team dedicated to managing commercial relationships for its entire portfolio of publications. The new sales department shall manage the development of strategic and commercial partnerships with brands, companies and advertising agencies, offering integrated communication solutions across all of the group’s platforms.

ARCMEDIA‘s development strategy is aligned with the company’s values and our long-term development mission, and aims to consolidate our identity as a premium publisher, a media entity that treats its relationship with readers, brands and quality journalism in a direct, committed and responsible manner.

ARCMEDIA would like to thank Thematic Media Channel, which has supported the development of brands within our portfolio over recent years. The efficiency and commitment of TMC’s professionals have contributed significantly to the past development of the publications that are now part of our group.

ARCMEDIA shall continue to invest in original productions and innovative formats, we shall invest in teams and allocate resources for the professional training of journalists committed to the values of the profession. In the medium term, we aim to expand our group of companies on the European market, exporting a model of premium journalism and successful digital infrastructure. ”We promise our readers and partners that we shall move forward consistently, serving the public interest by protecting the editorial independence of our journalists and building a robust, autonomous and efficient European organisation. And we promise to unite perspectives!” said Radu Budeanu, CEO of ARCMEDIA.

About ARCMEDIA

ARCMEDIA, a group founded and owned by entrepreneur and journalist Radu Budeanu, brings together many of the most widely read and respected publications in the Romanian media market under the same editorial umbrella. The ARCMEDIA portfolio includes Mediafax and Mediafax Foto news and image agencies, as well as the publications Gândul, G4media, Cancan, Ciao, G4food, Economedia, ProSport, Promotor, Ce se întâmplă, doctore? Descoperă, go4it, go4games, Liga2, Râzi cu lacrimi, Apropo, TechRider and Pets&Cats.

ARCMEDIA – Unim Perspective (We unite perspectives)