Nicușor Dan on the statute of limitations for corruption: That’s not the problem

Nicușor Dan says that the fundamental problem is the length of the trials.

The president explained that the current statute of limitations is 15 years, but cases are not finalized even within this time frame.

When asked if he shares Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s opinion on the statute of limitations for corruption, Nicușor Dan replied that this is a discussion that must be held in the public sphere.

„At present, for major acts of corruption, both under the Criminal Code and under the special law governing the DNA, the statute of limitations is around 15 years,” said Nicușor Dan.

The president explained what he believes to be the fundamental problem. „I believe that the fundamental problem is why we are unable to resolve a corruption case within 15 years,” said Nicușor Dan.

The head of state believes that corruption cases should be resolved much more quickly.

„Within two to three years, the investigation and trial of the person involved in such a case should be completed so that a solution can be found. That is the fundamental problem,” said the president.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that the statute of limitations on certain crimes generates discontent among citizens.

„Without being a legal expert, I believe that at least in cases of serious corruption there should be no statute of limitations,” Ilie Bolojan said on Wednesday.

Bolojan distinguished between serious and minor offenses. He explained that in minor cases, which are not relevant to society, the situation is different. But in cases of serious corruption, the statute of limitations should be eliminated.

The prime minister also stressed that, beyond the statute of limitations, the length of trials is an important issue. He said that a sentence handed down a long time after the crime was committed no longer serves a social purpose.