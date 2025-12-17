Bolojan on the coalition situation: It’s only a matter of time before things end badly

Regarding the simple motion against Diana Buzoianu, Prime Minister Bolojan said: „What happened yesterday in the Senate was not a good thing. On the one hand, because it was a violation of the coalition protocol. On the other hand, consider that when the minister went to the microphone and responded to the PSD, those who applauded the most were those in the opposition. And when our colleagues from the PSD went and criticized the minister, again those who applauded the most were those in the opposition,” he said on Wednesday on Digi FM.

„From a human point of view, it is difficult to build strong teams tomorrow if today people are fighting among themselves, lowering criticism to a level that is not conducive to building trust,” the prime minister continued, stressing that no one wins from these disputes.

He stressed that this governing coalition will no longer function if it continues in this way: „Today with a motion against one minister, tomorrow with another motion against another minister, then tomorrow a party calls the minister of the other party in Parliament, criticism arises and the deterioration of relations will intensify.”

„The coalition could certainly function better,” he said, stressing that „if relations within the coalition are not reset, things will not end well. It is only a matter of time before conflicts escalate and things end badly.”