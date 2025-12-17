Prima pagină » English » Bolojan on the coalition situation: It’s only a matter of time before things end badly

Bolojan on the coalition situation: It’s only a matter of time before things end badly

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that the current governing coalition risks becoming deadlocked if there is no "reset" of relations between the ruling parties, following the PSD senators' vote in favor of a simple motion against USR Minister Diana Buzoianu.
Bolojan on the coalition situation: It's only a matter of time before things end badly
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
17 dec. 2025, 15:27, English

Regarding the simple motion against Diana Buzoianu, Prime Minister Bolojan said: „What happened yesterday in the Senate was not a good thing. On the one hand, because it was a violation of the coalition protocol. On the other hand, consider that when the minister went to the microphone and responded to the PSD, those who applauded the most were those in the opposition. And when our colleagues from the PSD went and criticized the minister, again those who applauded the most were those in the opposition,” he said on Wednesday on Digi FM.

„From a human point of view, it is difficult to build strong teams tomorrow if today people are fighting among themselves, lowering criticism to a level that is not conducive to building trust,” the prime minister continued, stressing that no one wins from these disputes.

He stressed that this governing coalition will no longer function if it continues in this way: „Today with a motion against one minister, tomorrow with another motion against another minister, then tomorrow a party calls the minister of the other party in Parliament, criticism arises and the deterioration of relations will intensify.”

„The coalition could certainly function better,” he said, stressing that „if relations within the coalition are not reset, things will not end well. It is only a matter of time before conflicts escalate and things end badly.”

Recomandarea video

REFERAT Fostul ministru PSD Răzvan Cuc este acuzat de procurorii DNA de complicitate la dare de mită pentru atribuirea unui contract de peste 4,5 milioane de euro
G4Media
Ce înseamnă „nebulozitate stratiformă” în unele zone din România în aceste zile. Ce se va întâmpla cu vremea începând de duminică. Meteorologii ANM, prognoză de ultimă oră pentru Gândul
Gandul
Rodica Stănoiu a reclamat că i-au dispărut actele de proprietate și banii, înainte de deces! Ancheta scoate la iveală amănunte tulburătoare
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, imaginile momentului într-un echipament alb care i-a evidențiat formele
Prosport
Câți bani cheltuie o studentă româncă în China
Libertatea
Ce să nu arunci niciodată în sobă când vrei să faci focul. Îți distrugi sănătatea!
CSID
Decizie oficială UE: Mașinile pot avea, în continuare, motoare diesel și pe benzină!
Promotor