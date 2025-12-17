Nicușor Dan:The biggest problems in the justice system are in the Judicial Inspection and promotions

Dan will meet on Monday with magistrates who want to publicly express the problems in the system. The statements came in the context of the petition for the dismissal of Justice Minister Cătălin Predoiu.

Asked about the petition signed by over 12,000 people calling for Cătălin Predoiu’s dismissal, Nicușor Dan said it was an important issue.

Regarding the seriousness of the situation, Dan said that when you have a thousand out of seven thousand magistrates saying that there are problems in the justice system, it means that it is a very serious matter. He announced that he had scheduled a meeting as soon as he returned to the country on Monday morning with magistrates who want to publicly express their concerns about the justice system.

The president said that his colleagues had already received a lot of material on this subject.

Dan said that we must separate facts from opinions. Intuitively, he says there are problems. There are problems with the Judicial Inspection. There are problems with the way promotions to leadership positions in courts and from lower to higher courts are made.

However, he emphasized that these things must be proven. It is not a matter of slogans or who shouts the loudest. These are very serious issues and they must be proven.

The president explained that, to the extent that there are accusations, he will request materials until he reaches a conclusion that is unanimously recognized. He specified that, in his opinion, this matter will take around two to three months.

Regarding possible guilt, Dan said: „We will see who is guilty. If there is guilt, I will speak out publicly.”

He specified that the issue of resignation from office can only be attributed to the positions of presidential and state advisor. For positions that are not directly subordinate to the president, it is a matter for society and the respective institutions.

When asked what he meant when he promised people that things would happen in the justice system, Dan replied unequivocally: „Without question.”

Regarding what exactly will happen, the president explained: „There will be a thorough analysis, and this thorough analysis will result in some proven facts.”

He repeated that, in his opinion, the biggest problems are in the Judicial Inspection and in the promotion system. But he insisted that these things must be proven.