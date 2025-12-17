Bolojan wants justice reform: There should be no statute of limitations for serious corruption cases

When asked on Digi FM if he was satisfied with how the justice system works in Romania, the prime minister replied that citizens have low confidence in two institutions: the political world and the justice system. Bolojan acknowledged that this reality is confirmed by opinion polls.

Regarding the issue of the statute of limitations, Bolojan said that the statute of limitations on certain acts generates dissatisfaction among citizens. Journalists reminded him that 10,000 cases have been closed due to the statute of limitations in the last three years.

When asked if he agreed with the existence of statutes of limitations in corruption cases, the prime minister replied: „Without being a legal expert, I believe that at least in cases of serious corruption there should be no statute of limitations.”

Bolojan distinguished between serious and minor offenses. He explained that in minor cases, which are not relevant to society, the situation is different. But in serious corruption cases, the statute of limitations should be eliminated.

The prime minister stressed that, beyond the statute of limitations, the length of trials is an important issue. He said that a sentence handed down a long time after the offense was committed no longer serves a social purpose.

According to Bolojan, the closer a sentence is handed down to the date of the offense, the greater its educational role. Social memory retains the connection. When 5-7 years pass, people no longer know why a sentence was handed down. The case disappears from social memory.

Regarding other dysfunctions, the prime minister mentioned the formation of panels, delegations, and secondments. He said that it is important to have stable panels that deliver sentences.

Bolojan also pointed out that in identical cases, different courts deliver different sentences. This situation must be avoided. There are also problems related to the accountability of magistrates and promotion within the justice system.

When asked if he would begin changing the laws on justice, Bolojan announced that the first step would be an analysis. The government will form a working group to analyze these issues together with representatives of the Superior Council of Magistracy, prosecutors, and judges.

The prime minister explained that the group will analyze what has happened in recent years based on existing laws. Ultimately, proposals will be made that will be analyzed in terms of support.