New registration session for individuals in the Rabla Auto program

Registration begins on Tuesday at 10:00 and continues until December 31 at 23:59 or until the available funds are exhausted.

„The budget available for new registrations comes from rejected files, as well as from the reserved amounts for which not all the procedural steps provided for in the financing guide have been completed, as follows: 22,264,000 lei for the purchase of new vehicles with thermal engines; 14,510,000 lei for the purchase of new electric vehicles,” the AFM reports.

The value of eco-tickets granted under the Rabla Auto program for individuals is 18,500 lei for the purchase of a new pure electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, 15,000 lei for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid vehicle or an electric motorcycle, 12,000 lei for the purchase of a new vehicle with a hybrid propulsion system and 10,000 lei for the purchase of a new vehicle with a thermal propulsion system (with internal combustion, including LPG/CNG engine) or a motorcycle.

Upon completion of the application process for the applicant, an individual, the application automatically generates a registration number and reserves the value of the requested eco-tickets, within the available budget.

Within ten days of obtaining the registration number, the applicant completes the chassis series of the used vehicle and uploads the documents provided in the financing guide to the application. Also, within a maximum of ten days from obtaining the registration number, applicants are required to select a validated producer, through the application.