Romania could export eggs to Israel. Israeli health delegation visits Romania

„The National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) received, the other day, a visit from a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel (Veterinary and Animal Health Services – IVSAH), in the context of opening the possibility of exporting consumption eggs from Romania to this country,” the press release published on Wednesday, on Facebook, by ANSVSA.

According to the cited source, ANSVA presented the laws in Romania, as well as the food safety control system, as well as the guarantees offered for animal health, as well as the safety of animal products originating from Romania.

Officials of the Israeli delegation also visited the factory in Alba that expressed interest in exporting table eggs. They saw both the farm and the operator’s packing center, „to ensure that the standards” of food safety and animal health are respected.

Israeli officials also visited the veterinary laboratory at the DSVSA Alba headquarters, where the Israeli delegation received information about how ANSVSA controls are carried out, as well as the tests that are performed in the laboratory.

According to the cited source, the visit to Alba county was part of a broader evaluation program, which also included other counties, such as Bihor and Vaslui, and the approach represents “a step in consolidating Romania’s position as a trusted partner on the international food market”.

“Through such actions, ANSVSA demonstrates support for the access of Romanian products to new markets, based on high safety and quality standards, implemented uniformly at national level, in collaboration with territorial structures, such as DSVSA Alba”, the cited source shows.

Israel is not the only country with which Romania wishes to establish export relations. A similar approach was the visit of a delegation from Vietnam, to initiate the necessary procedures for approving poultry meat exports.