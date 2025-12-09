Romania wants the headquarters of the new EU Customs Authority. Strategic stake for Bucharest

Through this initiative, Bucharest assumes the role of a potential strategic center for the management of trade, risks and customs data, capitalizing on its favorable geographical position and accumulated expertise.

Romania has one of the longest external borders of the EU and processes significant volumes of goods annually by road, rail, sea and air, Agerpres announces. This places it in a key position from an operational point of view. According to AVR, the ideal place for the headquarters of the new authority should be „where operational needs intersect with accelerated digitalization processes and the particularities of European borders” – criteria in which Romania fully fits.

The future institution will act as a “command centre” for customs activities at EU level. It will oversee risk analysis, manage the governance of customs data, foster collaboration between national authorities and simplify procedures for businesses. The main objectives include protecting the internal market, combating fraud and illegal trade, and streamlining customs processes to meet the demands of global trade.

In addition to Romania, eight other countries have entered the race to host the EUCA: Belgium, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal. The European Commission will analyse all proposals, and the outcome will determine the final location of the institution.

What a favourable decision would mean for Romania:

Confirmation at European level of Romania’s strategic role in the EU customs network;

Increased influence in the development of EU customs policies;

Possibility of attracting investment and specialised personnel in areas such as international logistics, risk analysis and digitalisation;

Accelerating the modernization and digitalization of national and regional customs administration.

Romania’s candidacy is not just a symbolic step, but one strongly based on geographical, commercial and administrative arguments. The final decision of the European Commission will influence both the future direction of the Union’s customs policy and Romania’s position within it.