Traian Băsescu on the prime minister’s position: Bolojan emerges stronger in the coalition

„Bolojan emerges stronger in the coalition. Imagine what Grindeanu would have looked like if Băluță had won. I think his neck would have been so swollen that he wouldn’t have been able to fit through the door at coalition meetings,” Băsescu said on Monday on Digi24.

The former president also criticized the way the coalition operates, stating: „We are talking about a coalition that has to negotiate every step. But this negotiation has a limit. To the extent that you challenge the authority of the prime minister and believe that you, as a coalition, an institution that does not exist in the Constitution, can come and tell the person who has constitutional responsibilities how to do things and that this is the only way to do it, otherwise you will leave the government.”

Regarding the position and role of Prime Minister Bolojan, the former head of state said: „In my opinion, Bolojan is strengthened, he is in a coalition, he has to discuss, but the responsibility for decisions lies with him and not with Grindeanu, not with Fritz or anyone else.”

Ciprian Ciucu, the PNL candidate in the partial elections for the General Mayor’s Office, won Sunday’s vote with 36.16% of the votes (211,562), according to data centralized from all polling stations.