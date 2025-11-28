Ionuț Moșteanu has resigned from his position as Minister of Defense

„Today, I submitted my resignation as Minister of National Defense. I spoke with the president, the prime minister, the party president, and some of my colleagues in the USR, and I thank them for their support and trust.

I am taking this step with responsibility and respect for the Romanian Army. Romania and Europe are under attack from Russia. Our national security must be defended at all costs. I do not want discussions about my background and the mistakes I made many years ago to distract those who now lead the country from their difficult mission,” Moșteanu posted.

Moșteanu resigned after five months

He thanks all his colleagues for their work over the past five months

„I took the oath as Minister of Defense five months ago, and since then, I have strictly adhered to what I swore with my hand on the Bible. I swore to devote all my strength and skill to having a well-equipped, better motivated, and better equipped army. And I have done that every day—I have strengthened relations with our allies, I have pursued and accelerated procurement programs, I have sent a clear message against the smart guys with interests in the field, I have improved the legal framework, I have defended the rights of those who serve their country.

Thank you for your trust, your messages, and your patience. I also thank my family for their unconditional support during these months, without which it would have been impossible for me to carry out my mandate. I took this step with all the conscience of a man who loves the country he serves,” says the former minister.

Romania’s former Minister of Defence shared his thoughts on the future

Moșteanu also shared his thoughts on the future: „Romania is caught between those who have captured it and are hooked on public money and those who want to set it on fire and divert it from its pro-European and Euro-Atlantic path. In the middle are a few good people (good, not perfect) who maintain balance and the right direction—Nicușor Dan, Ilie Bolojan, colleagues from the USR, often at enormous sacrifice. They continue to deserve our support and trust, perhaps even more than before. May God protect Romania!”