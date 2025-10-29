Moșteanu, asked if the US withdrawal is a step backward: I wish it weren’t so

When asked if military personnel from other allied countries would arrive in Romania soon, the Minister of Defense replied, „We are in contact with all our allies and partners. We will see in the coming period if more troops will come. It is important to have more military personnel and capabilities. However, the most crucial aspect is to continue preparing and investing in the Romanian Army.”

The minister reported that he was informed on Monday about the partial withdrawal of American troops from Romania, adding that the only change concerns the Mihail Kogălniceanu Base. He clarified, „The American forces in Deveselu and Câmpia Turzii remain unchanged. The only alteration is at Mihail Kogălniceanu, where the rotational brigade, which previously came and went, will no longer be stationed here. In fact, they are currently not here. About a month ago, they left, and there were approximately 1,200 to 1,500 of them.”

When asked whether he considers the partial withdrawal of American troops a setback, Moșteanu replied, „I wish it weren’t so. However, every country prioritizes its own interests. Each nation sets its own strategy. The American allies announced earlier this year that they would be focusing more on the Indo-Pacific. Given that Europe has recognized this warning signal in recent years, especially with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, it has begun to invest more in its own armed forces. Consequently, Europe has decided to take its defense into its own hands. This development is something we have all anticipated.”