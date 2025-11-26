Moșteanu announces that a new air defense system will become operational

„A new air defense system will soon become operational. This capability will significantly increase the protection of Romanian airspace and our response to drone-related challenges,” Ionuț Moșteanu noted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday’s meeting at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base between the Minister of Defense and General Christopher Donahue, commander of Allied Land Command and U.S. Land Forces in Europe and Africa. The two discussed strengthening military cooperation and defending NATO’s Eastern Flank.

Minister Ionuț Moșteanu emphasized the importance of the relationship with the United States in the context of the current challenges posed by Russia, stating that Romania’s security is more solid thanks to the partnership.

„I thank our American allies for their constant presence, excellent cooperation, and solidarity demonstrated day after day. I also thanked the military personnel who, on Thanksgiving Day, are far from their families but close to Romania through their joint mission for peace and security,” the minister concluded.

On Tuesday, several Russian drones entered Romanian airspace, one of which crashed in Galați County.