Deputy Prime Minister calls for speeding up certification procedures for Via Transilvanica

Deputy Prime Minister Tánczos Barna is calling for the process of officially certifying the Via Transilvanica route as a pedestrian route of national interest to be expedited, arguing that the current procedures are too cumbersome and risk blocking a project that has already become emblematic for Romania.

In a public message, he stressed that bureaucracy should not become an obstacle to the development of a route that attracts more and more Romanian and foreign tourists every year.

„Bureaucracy cannot prevent the recognition of the Via Transilvanica route. The certification procedure should be a simple one, designed to support such an initiative, not to create new obstacles,” Tánczos Barna said.

According to him, during a meeting with the authorities responsible for the certification process, he requested the identification of quick solutions, including legislative amendments, if these prove necessary.

„If there is a need to simplify the procedural steps, we will make the necessary legislative amendments so that the certification can be issued as soon as possible,” the deputy prime minister said.

Via Transilvanica, „a true ambassador of Romania”

Tánczos Barna emphasized that Via Transilvanica, a route that stretches over 1,400 kilometers, is already considered one of the most important tourist and cultural projects in the country.

„Via Transilvanica is one of the most beautiful country projects and a true ambassador of Romania,” he said, noting that the route attracts visitors from all over the world.

The deputy prime minister added that the state has the responsibility to support the development and protection of this project, not to slow it down through unnecessary procedures.

With official certification, Via Transilvanica could benefit from funding, modern infrastructure and better international promotion, attracting tourists from all over the world.

„The road that unites”

Via Transilvanica, “the road that unites”, is a 1,400-kilometer long-distance tourist route that crosses Romania diagonally, from Putna to Drobeta Turnu Severin and is intended for hiking on foot, by bike or on horseback. Via Transilvanica is signposted with painted markings, indicator posts, and at every kilometer there is an individually carved andesite marker, markers that form perhaps the longest art gallery in the world and that accompany travelers throughout the hike.

The route crosses ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin and Mehedinți and is divided into seven cultural-historical lands: Bucovina, Șinutul de Sus, Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana. In total, Via Transilvanica crosses 107 administrative-territorial units in Romania, and highlights the natural and cultural heritage of each region.