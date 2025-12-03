Eugen Teodorovici withdraws from the election race. Who he supports for Bucharest City Hall

Eugen Teodorovici, independent candidate in the Bucharest mayoral election, announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the race. The former finance minister is supporting Daniel Băluță, the PSD candidate, for mayor.

„Daniel, good luck! You have my full support, and once again, together, you will see that Romanians will see, Bucharest will see that things will happen exactly as they want. Good luck,” said Eugen Teodorovici, who was present at an event organized by Daniel Băluță.

Teodorovici, a former PSD minister, says he will remain independent.

„I have been and will always remain independent. But independence also means that you must have no pride, no personal issues, and that everything you do is only for the citizens. That is why I am here today, to join with all my heart and all my experience alongside Daniel Băluță, my colleague, my friend, whom I have known for so many years and with whom I have had many discussions about, so to speak, projects in the past, the money for them, and I want to bring together the man who has experience, let’s say, at the local level, at the grassroots level, the discussion, the projects for the people, the experience of making things happen, with my experience at the national level,” says Eugen Teodorovici.

„No one has ever heard me complain about funding. Because the science of making money for the country is a very important matter, and I have proven, through the measures I have taken, that both the citizen and the business environment must be respected, without which a community cannot be built. And so, with these two elements, Daniel’s experience as mayor, who I don’t think there’s anything left to say that he doesn’t do, he makes things happen, with my experience at the national level, we can, as Daniel said very well, create that team that will do what the people of Bucharest have been waiting for for a very long time. So it is a competition for the people of Bucharest, for Bucharest, but also for the whole country, I have to say this. Because it is a discussion, it is a battle, it is the dissatisfied people on the streets,” says Eugen Teodorovici.

The mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluţă, PSD candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, paid a working visit to the Apărătorii Patriei passage construction site.