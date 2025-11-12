Avangarde Poll: Who leads the top of Bucharest residents’ preferences for the Capital City Hall

A month before the December 7 elections, the Bucharest electorate seems stable, with 88% of respondents already declaring their preference for a candidate.

According to the poll, Daniel Băluță (PSD) is preferred by 24% of voters, followed by Ciprian Ciucu (PNL) with 21% and Cătălin Drulă (USR) with 20%.

In fourth place is Anca Alexandrescu (independent, supported by AUR), with 17%, followed by Vlad Gheorghe – independent (5%), Ana Ciceală – SENS (4%), Virgil Alexandru Zidaru – independent (4%) and Liviu Negoiță – PUSL (3%). Other candidates total 2%.

When asked „Regardless of who you vote for, who do you think will be the future mayor of the capital?”, public perception clearly favors Băluță, credited with 30%. In the next places are Ciucu (19%), Drulă (15%) and Alexandrescu (12%).

The survey shows that 82% of Bucharest residents know the election date, an indicator of high civic involvement.

The study was conducted face-to-face (door to door), between November 2–7, 2025, on a sample of 1,080 respondents, representative of the adult population in Bucharest, with a margin of error of ±3.2% and a confidence level of 95%.