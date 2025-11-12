Prima pagină » English » Avangarde Poll: Who leads the top of Bucharest residents’ preferences for the Capital City Hall

A new poll conducted by Avangarde in early November 2025 places the mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluță (PSD), at the top of voting intentions for the Capital City Hall.
12 nov. 2025, 14:33, English

A month before the December 7 elections, the Bucharest electorate seems stable, with 88% of respondents already declaring their preference for a candidate.

According to the poll, Daniel Băluță (PSD) is preferred by 24% of voters, followed by Ciprian Ciucu (PNL) with 21% and Cătălin Drulă (USR) with 20%.

In fourth place is Anca Alexandrescu (independent, supported by AUR), with 17%, followed by Vlad Gheorghe – independent (5%), Ana Ciceală – SENS (4%), Virgil Alexandru Zidaru – independent (4%) and Liviu Negoiță – PUSL (3%). Other candidates total 2%.

When asked „Regardless of who you vote for, who do you think will be the future mayor of the capital?”, public perception clearly favors Băluță, credited with 30%. In the next places are Ciucu (19%), Drulă (15%) and Alexandrescu (12%).

The survey shows that 82% of Bucharest residents know the election date, an indicator of high civic involvement.

The study was conducted face-to-face (door to door), between November 2–7, 2025, on a sample of 1,080 respondents, representative of the adult population in Bucharest, with a margin of error of ±3.2% and a confidence level of 95%.