Heavy traffic at the border during Christmas: Over 52,000 people crossed the border

In the last 24 hours, border police officers carried out the formalities for approximately 52,690 people and over 10,610 means of transport at Romania’s external border.

On December 25, at the country’s external border – Serbia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, as well as maritime and air routes outside the Schengen area – the formalities for crossing the border were carried out, both on the entry and exit side.

On the entry side into Romania, the formalities were carried out for 25,633 people and 4,560 means of transport.

As for Ukrainian citizens, Border Police officers carry out control formalities in accordance with national and EU regulations. From 10 February 2022 to 25 December 2025, 13,713,983 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As of 1 January 2025, border control has been abolished at Romania’s internal border with Hungary and Bulgaria. All persons can travel to or from other Schengen Area Member States without stopping at control booths.

However, Romanian border police officers may carry out random and unsystematic checks on internal border communication routes or at various road junctions, within 30 kilometres of the internal border line. To carry out these checks, officers have mobile terminals connected to the relevant databases. Over 7,460 checks were carried out in the eDAC application in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, in the areas of competence – the crossing points, but also at the „green border” – the border police have found 64 illegal acts: 19 crimes and 45 minor offenses.

Fines worth 48,523 lei were issued and goods worth approximately 160 lei were seized for confiscation, stopped from being sold in order to protect consumers.

Also, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by law were not allowed to enter the country and 8 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.