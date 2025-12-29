Rogobete: Payments through the PNRR increased by 240% in the second half of 2025

Alexandru Rogobete announced that the last payments for 2025 through PNRR were completed on Monday.

„We accelerated payments, reduced bottlenecks, and worked to ensure that investments were implemented correctly, on time, and with as little risk as possible,” said the Minister of Health.

According to him, in 2023, payments of 108 million lei were made, in 2024, 1.1 billion lei, in the first half of 2025, payments of 735 million lei were made, and in the second half, 2.5 billion lei.

„In the second half of 2025 alone, payments increased by approximately 240%, a rate that clearly shows the capacity to mobilize and mature payment mechanisms,” Rogobete points out.

He claims that, in total, the Ministry of Health paid 4.45 billion lei, representing approximately 68.7% of the total budget allocated to health through the PNRR.

According to the minister, the funds were directed towards equipping 2,500 family medicine practices with screening and diagnostic equipment, the rehabilitation and equipping of intensive care units and the purchase of equipment for the control and reduction of nosocomial infections (119 hospitals), the establishment, expansion, modernization, and equipping of specialized outpatient clinics (69 hospitals), and the expansion and modernization of intensive care units for newborns (37 hospitals).

Other funds were allocated for the digitization of hospitals and health institutions, the development of the new digital platform for health insurance – PIAS (CNAS) and for the construction of the eight new hospitals financed through the PNRR.