Moderate risk of avalanches in the Southern Carpathians, the snow layer increased by 15 cm

At altitudes above 1800 meters, the situation is more delicate, avalanches can be triggered more easily. In the last 36 hours, snowfalls have been more important on the southern slopes, locally depositing 5-10 centimeters of fresh snow, and isolated even 15 centimeters in the high areas. The new layer was deposited on ice crusts, having low adhesion and being able to slide easily.

Meteorologists warn that the wind has created consistent deposits and wind slabs in the ridge area. On steep slopes there is a risk of avalanches of generally small size, isolated medium size, especially when overloaded – risk assessed at moderate level (2).

Below 1800 meters, the snow is small in size, being present especially at higher altitudes. Flows will be possible at 1500-1800 meters, especially in the southwestern massifs – low risk (1).

Above 1800 meters, the snow layer is relatively small and generally stabilized. The latest snowfalls have added only a few centimeters on top of the older layer. Isolated small avalanches may occur due to the sliding of fresh snow, deposited on ice crusts – low risk (1).

Below 1800 meters, the layer is small in size, and the snowfalls in the last 48 hours have deposited only a few centimeters.

According to measurements from December 25, the greatest thicknesses of the layer are recorded in the Southern Carpathians: 130 cm at Omu Peak, 34 cm Bâlea-Lac, 13 cm Țarcu, 8 cm Sinaia. In the Eastern Carpathians: 26 cm Călimani, 6 cm Bucin and Bisoca. In the Western Carpathians: 8 cm Băișoara.

The weather will be relatively cold, with variable skies and light local snowfalls. The wind will show sustained intensifications on December 26-27, with speeds of over 50-60 km/h in all massifs, temporarily 60-80 km/h in high areas and gusts of 80-100 km/h on the ridges of the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, blowing the snow.

Temperatures will drop: above 1800 meters, the minimums will drop from -11…-7 degrees to -16…-9 degrees, and the maximums will generally be -8…-4 degrees. Below 1800 meters, the minimums will reach -12…-7 degrees, with maximums between -6…+1 degree.

Locally, fog will form associated with frost deposits.