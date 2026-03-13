Prima pagină » English » 16 locomotives and 20 electric multiple units for Romania. Ministry of Transport obtains funding

16 locomotives and 20 electric multiple units for Romania. Ministry of Transport obtains funding

16 electric locomotives and 20 interregional electric multiple units will be purchased by Romania after the Ministry of Transport obtained 317 million euros from the Modernization Fund. The first approved tranche is 150 million euros.
16 locomotives and 20 electric multiple units for Romania. Ministry of Transport obtains funding
Petru Mazilu
13 mart. 2026, 15:12, English

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has obtained funding worth 317 million euros within the first session of 2026 of the Modernization Fund. The first tranche approved for the implementation of the projects is 150 million euros.

The projects aim to modernize and decarbonize transport in Romania. The investments cover both the railway sector and zero-emission road mobility, says Ciprian Şerban, Minister of Transport.

The obtained financing will allow:

the acquisition of 16 modern electric locomotives, which will increase the energy efficiency and capacity of rail transport

20 interregional electric multiple units will improve connectivity between major cities. The quality of passenger services will increase

the implementation of the e-Drive scheme, which will support the acceleration of the transition to zero-emission road vehicles

the modernization of the strategic fleet of public institutions, including the development of recharging infrastructure.

For the first time, Romania has obtained full financing of rolling stock, including the related VAT.

“These projects contribute directly to the European objectives of reducing emissions and to transforming the Romanian transport system into a more modern, more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly one”, says Şerban.

Recomandarea video

Ce poți face în acest weekend: concerte, expoziții și festivaluri în marile orașe / Lista evenimentelor
G4Media
Mutare-surpriză a lui Trump. Ridică restricția Rusiei de a vinde petrol pe piața internațională, în ciuda opoziției UE. Cât timp se aplică excepția
Gandul
ADIO, PENSII! Banii nu mai ajung - Bolojan a făcut anunțul apocaliptic
Cancan
FOTO. Fiica de 19 ani a fostului fotbalist se iubește cu un jucător mai mare cu 8 ani
Prosport
Atenție, români! Dubaiul arestează oamenii care postează fotografii și clipuri de la atacurile iraniene! Ce riscă cine filmează dronele și reacția lui Andrew Tate
Libertatea
Cu cât va crește salariul minim de la 1 iulie 2026. Câți bani vor primi în plus angajații? Anunțul lui Bolojan
CSID
Toate amenzile de circulație se majorează de la 1 iulie! Pentru viteză, sancțiunea maximă depășește 4.300 de lei
Promotor