16 locomotives and 20 electric multiple units for Romania. Ministry of Transport obtains funding

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has obtained funding worth 317 million euros within the first session of 2026 of the Modernization Fund. The first tranche approved for the implementation of the projects is 150 million euros.

The projects aim to modernize and decarbonize transport in Romania. The investments cover both the railway sector and zero-emission road mobility, says Ciprian Şerban, Minister of Transport.

The obtained financing will allow:

the acquisition of 16 modern electric locomotives, which will increase the energy efficiency and capacity of rail transport

20 interregional electric multiple units will improve connectivity between major cities. The quality of passenger services will increase

the implementation of the e-Drive scheme, which will support the acceleration of the transition to zero-emission road vehicles

the modernization of the strategic fleet of public institutions, including the development of recharging infrastructure.

For the first time, Romania has obtained full financing of rolling stock, including the related VAT.

“These projects contribute directly to the European objectives of reducing emissions and to transforming the Romanian transport system into a more modern, more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly one”, says Şerban.