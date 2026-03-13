Victor Alistar: We have an average of resolved cases, twice and almost, above the EU average

The duration of trials is one of the important problems facing the Romanian judiciary. Victor Alistar explained that the high volume of activity of the courts is one of the causes. „These are official data from the European Union, not from Romania. We have an average of solved cases per judge that is 2.4 times higher than the average for judges in the European Union. The European average, not the lowest score. Twice and almost”.

The spokesperson for the High Court of Justice admits that mistakes also occur for this reason. This is also due to the fact that the positions of judges are blocked and insufficient.

„Mistakes occur, errors occur. Why is this happening? Because the state does not finance the citizen’s access to justice, it does not finance the provision of the public justice service. The positions are blocked and are insufficient anyway. A scheme to support the activity of judges was established and based on programs financed by the European Union, so that the entire volume of activity, from the time it is registered until a judicial decision is issued, is managed as efficiently as possible”, declared Victor Alistar.