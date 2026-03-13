CFR Călători introduces a new route with new trains between Bucharest North and Timişoara North

„CFR Călători informs that, starting from March 14 and 15, 2026, it introduces new trains into circulation on a new route in the traffic schedule: Bucharest North – Braşov – Sighişoara – Deva – Arad – Timişoara North and return”, is the announcement made by the railway company on Friday.

Specifically, these are the trains IR 16021 Bucharest Nord (11:20) – Timişoara Nord (23:12), starting with March 14, 2026 and IR 16023 Timişoara Nord (09:09) – Bucharest Nord (21:11), starting with March 15, 2026.

According to CFR Călători, the new trains will be operated with Alstom electric multiple units, which are part of the complete batch of 12 Alstom units, awarded for operation within the first public service contract tendered in Romania (CSP-L1).

Other routes are also operated with Alstom multiple units already in operation. These are: Bucharest Nord – Constanţa and return, Bucharest Nord – Craiova and return, Bucharest Nord – Deva and return, Bucharest Nord – Craiova – Timişoara Nord – Arad and return.

„The introduction of these trains is part of the transport services modernization program provided for in the 2025–2026 Train Schedule, which aims to increase the quality of passenger rail transport on the main routes in Romania and increase the attractiveness of this type of transport,” the press release also states.