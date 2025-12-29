Prima pagină » English » Minister of Justice reacts after CCR postponement:The best clarifications should come from the Court

The Justice Minister declined to comment on the Constitutional Court “deadlock” after it delayed its ruling on the magistrates’ pension law until January 16, saying he lacks information on internal deliberations and that the court is outside the ministry’s authority.
29 dec. 2025

Asked how he views the situation at the Constitutional Court and whether it can be described as a deadlock, Minister Radu Marinescu told Digi 24 that he „could not comment” because he did not know the „details” and „did not know what was discussed at the Constitutional Court meeting.”

In the context of reports that four judges had arrived at the CCR headquarters but had not entered the meeting, the minister said he could not interpret the situation: „I do not know what actually happened there, what the deliberation mechanisms are, what discussions took place.”

The minister indicated that explanations should come from the CCR: „in this context, I believe that the best explanations should come from the Constitutional Court, explaining why this happened, why it was postponed again.”

He added that the CCR is „a political-judicial body” that „does not fall within the sphere of judicial authority” and „even less within the sphere of competence of the Ministry of Justice,” which is why it would be „very difficult” for him to comment on internal procedures.

