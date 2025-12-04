Daniel Băluţă signed the contract for the extension of the M4 subway line

Daniel Băluță, the PSD candidate for mayor of the capital, held a press conference at Tudor Arghezi metro station, „the first metro station ever built by a local authority in Romania.”

„Here we have demonstrated that when you have will, vision, and discipline, big projects are not a dream, but they happen. And from here we are starting today on a project that is dozens of times bigger. A project that will change the future of mobility in Bucharest. (…) Because the extension of the M4 line alone will bring an additional 58.6 million passengers per year by 2040. This is perhaps the clearest sign that we are entering a new phase for the capital,” said Băluță.

The north and south of the city, united

According to the mayor, 3.5 billion euros, or over 17 billion lei, in non-reimbursable European funds, attracted by Sector 4, are being invested „to unite the north and south of the city through a modern, continuous, and predictable line.”

„We are building 14 new stations, from Gara de Nord to Gara Progresul, and this corridor is becoming the most important mobility axis in the capital. It is an investment that takes the pressure off the central boulevards and brings the city closer to the people,” said Băluță.

Daniel Băluță says that the extension of the M4 line alone will bring in around 58.6 million additional passengers per year by 2040.

The new route and the economic impact

The new route will be 11 km long and will cross the neighborhoods of Gara de Nord, Uranus, 13 Septembrie, Giurgiului, and Progresul, meaning it will pass through sectors 1, 4, and 5 and the commune of Jilava in Ilfov County.

„I assure citizens that the start of these works does not mean that traffic will be disrupted. Together with specialists from the Bucharest City Hall, the Technical Traffic Commission, as we did at the Unirii intersection with representatives of the traffic police and together with the utility distributors in whom I have great confidence, we will find the best solutions so that, where we are working, road and pedestrian traffic will not be affected,” said the mayor of Sector 4.

The M4 extension also has a strong economic impact.

„5,612 jobs during the execution phase, 901 permanent jobs after the project is completed. In terms of infrastructure, the metro network is growing by almost 22%, an unprecedented leap, through a single project, and people will feel this directly,” said the mayor.