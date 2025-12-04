Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan: We Romanians have a tendency to turn many living things into templates

Nicușor Dan: We Romanians have a tendency to turn many living things into templates

"We Romanians have a tendency to turn many living things into templates," said President Nicușor Dan at the ceremony to award Victor Rebengiuc the European Romania 2025 Prize.
04 dec. 2025

„It is a great honor to be here today to present this award to a prominent figure in our contemporary history. I would like to thank the Institute for giving me this opportunity and for taking me away from my paperwork. First of all, I would like to congratulate the ICDE Institute for this initiative,” said Nicușor Dan.

The president added that „we Romanians have a tendency to turn many living things into templates.”

„Eminescu, the unparalleled poet, is no longer read by anyone. This is also the case with democracy and Europe. Europe has become a template. We take some European money and we don’t have to say anything, we just have to be happy that we are taking it. And that’s not how it is at all,” added the head of state.

Nicușor Dan says that Europe is a living organism, with its doubts and debates. „Is it good or bad that we have gone too far with environmental policy, for example? Somehow, this has affected our competitiveness.”

Dan believes that if we want Romania to matter in the European Union, „we must connect with the issues that this living organism has, and that is why it is important for an association such as the one organizing this event to exist and provoke debates about Europe.”

