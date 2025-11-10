Grindeanu to Bolojan about coming to Parliament: You cannot come. It’s not possible

„You cannot avoid coming. It’s really not possible. You must come,” Grindeanu emphasized, noting that the issue would be discussed at the coalition meeting on Tuesday.

„To clarify, we requested the prime minister come to Parliament last Monday solely for informational purposes, nothing else. We were informed that the schedule did not allow for it. Consequently, my cabinet and I sent a message to the prime minister’s cabinet indicating our availability. We are not imposing anything; we simply asked to be informed of a convenient time in the upcoming weeks for him to brief Parliament. So far, we have not received a response,” Grindeanu explained.

He reiterated that he plans to address the matter at the coalition meeting on Tuesday. „I want to stress that it is not acceptable for him not to come. This is simply not an option,” he said.

When asked if he had discussed the matter privately with the prime minister, Grindeanu responded, „These are not private matters. We have publicly requested that he come and provide information. These discussions should not take place behind closed doors. The president of one party should not discuss this only with the president of another party. We are talking about Romania’s security, and these matters should be handled transparently. I am seeking information—that is my request. There are no political motives behind it. We need to inform Romania about the current situation and our future plans. That is all. I do not believe this topic can be approached politically in the way it has been attempted.”

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan remarked on Friday regarding his summons to Parliament by the PSD that the date for his appearance will be determined this week and that he will provide any necessary explanations on the issues raised by parliamentarians.