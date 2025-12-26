Prima pagină » English » Bucharest weather forecast: strong wind sunday, temperatures up to 7 degrees

Bucharest weather forecast: strong wind sunday, temperatures up to 7 degrees

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a special forecast for the Capital, valid between December 26, 10:00 AM, and December 29, 10:00 AM.
Petru Mazilu
26 dec. 2025, 12:04, English

Bucharest will be under a weather advisory for increased winds throughout Sunday.

Between December 26, 10:00 AM and December 27, 8:00 AM, the sky in Bucharest will be variable, with cloudiness in the evening and at night. The wind will blow weakly and moderately, with speeds up to 30 km/h during the day. The maximum temperature will be 2-3 degrees, and the minimum -6…-3 degrees. In the second part of the interval there will be fog with frost.

Between December 27, 08:00 – December 28, 08:00, the sky will be variable, with a high probability of fog or low clouds in the morning. The wind will blow weakly and moderately. The maximum temperature will be around 3 degrees, and the minimum will be -5…-2 degrees.

Between December 28, 08:00 – December 29, 10:00, the sky will be variable in Bucharest, and the wind will intensify with speeds generally of 40-45 km/h. The maximum temperature will be 5-7 degrees, and the minimum -4…-2 degrees.

