Manole announces support for pensioners in March and April. How much money will pensioners receive?

Florin Manole, Minister of Labor, announces the granting of support for pensioners from the Solidarity Package proposed by the PSD.

„Pensioners with small pensions have felt more than anyone the impact of the VAT increase and inflation last year. Through the Solidarity Package, we propose a very simple thing: let’s be careful not to leave behind those who need it most. For them, we propose support from the state in April and December,” said Florin Manole, Minister of Labor.

Thus, over 2.8 million pensioners could receive support, in two installments, in April and December 2026. The support will be granted as follows:

Senior citizens with pensions of less than 1,500 lei will receive a grant of 1,000 lei. Those with incomes between 1,501 and 2,000 lei will receive a subsidy of 800 lei.

Pensioners with incomes between 2,001 and 3,000 lei will benefit from a subsidy of 600 lei.