DNA chief on recent cases: nothing was scheduled, others will follow

DNA Chief Prosecutor, Marius Voineag, made the statement during the Off The Record show with Sorina Matei. He said that no cases were scheduled and declared himself satisfied with the prosecutors’ activity.

„Basically, there has been quite intense activity in the last two years, nothing was scheduled, there were cases that explode when they should explode, not according to a pre-established schedule (…) We went quite well, I am satisfied,” said Marius Voineag.

According to the Chief Prosecutor, other cases will appear in the coming period.

„We did not set targets, our goal was to have cases of substance, the cases we opened in the last two, three years have reached a level of maturity. They will continue in the coming period. DNA manifests itself as a mature institution, not according to a template or a pre-established profile of someone”, stated Marius Voineag.

In the last two days, DNA prosecutors conducted searches at the headquarters of City Halls 3 and 5 in the Capital.