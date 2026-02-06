Prima pagină » English » Former President Iohannis’s protocol car put up for auction for 1,000 euros

A protocol car of former President Klaus Iohannis will be put up for auction. The starting price set by the organizers is 1,000 euros. Luxury gold watches will also be sold during the auction.
sursa foto: Artmark
Petru Mazilu
06 feb. 2026, 15:04, English

The protocol car driven by Klaus Iohannis is an Audi A6 3.2 FSI. It is being put up for auction by the Sibiu City Hall through the A10 by Artmark Auction House.

The car has a starting price of only 1,000 euros and is included in the selection of the event entitled „Time to Bid — Auction of Luxury Watches & Accessories”. The event will take place on February 24, from 6:00 p.m., and will be held both in person, at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in the capital, and online, on the auction house’s platform. The event is open to the public, and those who wish to participate in the auction can do so by creating a collector’s account, the organizers announce.

The car that was driven by Klaus Iohannis is being sold by the Sibiu City Hall, as part of the administrative and protocol fleet renewal program. The car has low mileage (only 120,000 km.), and shows normal wear and tear compared to the year of manufacture, 2005, the auction organizers also report. Basically, the car is in good technical condition, fully functional and recently overhauled. The interior includes heated seats, automatic air conditioning and an infotainment system.

