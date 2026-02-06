Bolojan informs CCR: Romania risks losing 231 million euros from PNRR

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has officially informed the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the financial risks, claiming that Romania could lose 231 million euros from PNRR in the event of failure to meet the service pension milestone.

According to the document sent to the CCR, following a meeting held on January 30, 2026 between representatives of MIPE and those of the Reform and Investment Task Force (SG REFORM) of the European Commission, „Minister Dragoș Pîslaru was informed that, based on the information available at this time, the Commission considers Milestone no. 215 to be unfulfilled, resulting in Romania losing the amount of 231 million euros”.

The Prime Minister specifies, however, that the Brussels executive will not transmit official information regarding the outcome of the evaluation before February 11, 2026, specifying: „The Commission will transmit this information publicly only after this date, and will make a final decision based on the information transmitted by the Romanian authorities”.

Bolojan emphasizes that his approach is based on the constitutional obligations provided for in Article 148, paragraph (4) of the Romanian Constitution, which highlights the responsibility of state authorities to ensure compliance with the commitments undertaken by Romania in relation to the European Union.

The Constitutional Court’s information request was announced by Prime Minister Bolojan on Wednesday during a press conference.