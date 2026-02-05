Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan: The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America is strong

Nicușor Dan: The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America is strong

Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
05 feb. 2026, 15:01, English

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, stated that the military exercises that took place in Smârdan and in which Romanian and American forces participated show the solidity and continuous development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States.

„The military exercises carried out in recent days in Smârdan, where Romanian forces trained alongside American forces, show that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America is strong and is constantly strengthening,” the President of Romania noted in a message published on X.

According to Nicușor Dan, the presence of the US Army in the Smârdan training range represents clear proof of the United States’ commitment to the security and stability of the region.

The President also argued that the organization of joint activities contributes to the development of the military’s ability to act efficiently and in a coordinated manner within the North Atlantic Alliance, in order to protect citizens and the national territory.

„Joint training activities are very important because our and American militaries thus increase their ability to act together efficiently and in a synchronized manner within NATO to protect our citizens and territory from any potential threats,” reads the message published by Nicușor Dan.

