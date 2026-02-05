US announces that it wants to cooperate with Romania regarding critical minerals

The US announced that it wants to cooperate with Romania regarding critical minerals. The announcement was made on Thursday through the US Embassy in Bucharest.

Representatives of the Embassy in Bucharest published a message on their Facebook page. They claim that they want to collaborate with Romania regarding the consolidation of the sector.

The collaboration refers to supply chains. The Americans emphasize the importance of critical minerals for the economy.

“The United States and the countries that participated in the ministerial meeting on critical minerals, including Romania, emphasize that safe and reliable supply chains with critical minerals are essential for common economic and national security and reaffirm their commitment to cooperate to strengthen this strategic sector,” the US Embassy representatives said.

The meeting took place in Washington, USA.