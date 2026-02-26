Darryl Nirenberg, the new US ambassador to Romania, officially takes office

Darryl Nirenberg was sworn in as the United States ambassador to Romania on Thursday, marking the beginning of his diplomatic mandate in the country.

The United States Embassy in Bucharest said on Thursday in a Facebook post that it “looks forward to working under his leadership to deepen the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Romania.”

The diplomat will officially take office after presenting his credentials to Romanian President Nicușor Dan. The moment will mark the beginning of his activity as Washington’s official representative in the bilateral relationship.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 25, 2025 that Darryl Nirenberg will take office as the United States ambassador to Bucharest.

With 40 years of experience, Darryl Nirenberg will continue to represent and support American interests in Romania: “He will help us strengthen our ties with Romania, support our military partnership, and promote and defend America’s economic and security interests abroad,” Trump said at the time.

Darryl Nirenberg’s official nomination took place on June 18, 2025, and on December 19, the United States Senate confirmed his appointment by vote.

“Congratulations to Darryl Nirenberg on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to Romania. We look forward to his contribution to strengthening American policy and representing President Trump in relations with one of our closest allies,” the US Embassy in Bucharest said at the time.