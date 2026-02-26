Prima pagină » English » Darryl Nirenberg, the new US ambassador to Romania, officially takes office

Darryl Nirenberg, the new US ambassador to Romania, officially takes office

Darryl Nirenberg was appointed on Thursday as the official ambassador of the United States to Romania to strengthen political, military and economic relations between the two countries.
Darryl Nirenberg, the new US ambassador to Romania, officially takes office
Darryl Nirenberg. Sursa foto: Ambasada SUA la București
Petru Mazilu
26 feb. 2026, 13:32, English

Darryl Nirenberg was sworn in as the United States ambassador to Romania on Thursday, marking the beginning of his diplomatic mandate in the country.

The United States Embassy in Bucharest said on Thursday in a Facebook post that it “looks forward to working under his leadership to deepen the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Romania.”

The diplomat will officially take office after presenting his credentials to Romanian President Nicușor Dan. The moment will mark the beginning of his activity as Washington’s official representative in the bilateral relationship.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 25, 2025 that Darryl Nirenberg will take office as the United States ambassador to Bucharest.

With 40 years of experience, Darryl Nirenberg will continue to represent and support American interests in Romania: “He will help us strengthen our ties with Romania, support our military partnership, and promote and defend America’s economic and security interests abroad,” Trump said at the time.

Darryl Nirenberg’s official nomination took place on June 18, 2025, and on December 19, the United States Senate confirmed his appointment by vote.

“Congratulations to Darryl Nirenberg on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to Romania. We look forward to his contribution to strengthening American policy and representing President Trump in relations with one of our closest allies,” the US Embassy in Bucharest said at the time.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV INTERVIU Sorin Grindeanu aruncă în aer acordul coaliției de guvernare după 8 luni
G4Media
Unde se află cel mai toxic oraș din lume. Totul este contaminat, iar mii de familii și-au abandonat casele. De ce se întorc o singură zi pe an, aici
Gandul
Cristian Andrei rupe tăcerea la 3 luni după scandalul care a zguduit România: 'O femeie reușește să-l facă pe bărbat să se piardă cu firea'
Cancan
FOTO. Ana Maria e considerată cea mai frumoasă fotbalistă din lume!
Prosport
Lupta livratorului pakistanez cu gerul românesc: „Bă, mi-ai vărsat ciorba peste șaormă!” „What? What?” „Marș!”
Libertatea
Semnul apărut la un singur picior care poate anunța un cheag de sânge periculos. Când trebuie să mergi urgent la medic
CSID
Cum se face ITP în 2026. Tot ce trebuie să știi: costuri, acte necesare și motive de respingere
Promotor