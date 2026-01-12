The peak of the frost has not yet come: Meteorologists announce minimums of up to -20°C in Romania

The frosty weather continues to dominate Romania, and the coldest moment of this cold episode is expected to be on the night of Monday to Tuesday, warns the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Elena Mateescu, director general of the ANM, explained that although temperatures dropped significantly tonight, the real peak of the frost is just around the corner.

The lowest temperature recently recorded was at Omu Peak, minus 22 degrees Celsius, and in all mountain ranges the temperatures were below minus 15 degrees Celsius.

In the depressions of Eastern Transylvania, known as the „pole of cold” of Romania, the mercury also dropped below minus 15 degrees, and in the Capital, at the Bucharest-Băneasa station, the minimum was approximately minus 10 degrees Celsius.

However, meteorologists warn that the following night will be colder. It is estimated that the minimums will reach minus 20 degrees in the mountainous areas and around minus 14–15 degrees in Bucharest and the surrounding areas.

In addition, the wind will intensify the feeling of cold, with gusts that can reach 70–80 km/h, blowing snow especially in the north and center of the country.

Precipitation is expected especially in the mountainous areas and northern Romania, with light snowfalls that can deposit 3–7 cm of snow.

The frosty weather will persist until mid-week, after which temperatures will gradually increase, with highs of up to 7–8 degrees Celsius and milder lows, between minus 8 and 2–3 degrees.

Meteorologists state that after this cold episode, temperature alternations will continue, with frosty periods followed by short periods with slightly positive temperatures, a typical situation for the Romanian winter