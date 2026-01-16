In 2025, Romania recorded its fourth warmest year since 1901

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced on Facebook, „The year 2025 was the fourth warmest year in Romania since 1901!”

The average annual temperature for 2025 was 11.95 degrees Celsius, reflecting a positive deviation of 1.22 degrees from the climatological average for the period of 1991-2020. The timeframe from 2012 to 2025 marks the warmest consecutive 14 years in the history of meteorological measurements in Romania.

In 2025, nine months experienced positive monthly temperature deviations. All winter months had temperature deviations exceeding 3 degrees Celsius, with January recording the highest at +3.9 degrees, followed by March (+3.8), November (+3.2), and December (+3.0).

In July 2025, six general red code weather warnings were issued due to extremely high temperatures and heat waves. The hottest day occurred on July 26.

The year was also notable for severe drought; seven months were classified as dry. June 2025 became the driest June on record, with only 18.9 mm of precipitation, compared to the average of 90.5 mm. The summer of 2025 ranked as the fourth driest, with a nationwide average rainfall of 143.8 mm. The Dobrogea region was particularly affected, receiving only 34.3 mm of rainfall.

Five months experienced above-average rainfall

Conversely, five months experienced above-average rainfall. May 2025 recorded the highest monthly rainfall amount at 120.6 mm, significantly higher than the average of 74.2 mm. This made it the fourth wettest May on record, after those of 1970, 1991, and 2012. Furthermore, Moldova exceeded regional records with 163.8 mm of precipitation.

ANM data indicated that dangerous weather phenomena have become more intense, frequent, and widespread in recent years, significantly impacting socio-economic activities. In 2025, the ANM issued 170 general weather warnings, including 14 red alerts, as well as 3,521 nowcasting warnings, which included 77 red alerts.