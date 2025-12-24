First death from influenza virus this season: a woman from Cluj

During the week of December 15-21, 102,655 cases of respiratory infections (clinical influenza, IACRS, and pneumonia), representing a 3.7% increase compared to the previous week (99,034) and a 15.2% increase compared to the same week of the previous season (89,109). The increase compared to the calculated average of 69,708 cases in recent seasons (2018-2025, excluding pandemic seasons) was 47.3%, according to the INSP.

Cases of clinical influenza were reported by all counties, with the highest numbers in Bucharest (1,696) and the counties of Cluj (843), Botoșani (826), Bihor (801), Iași (700), and Neamț (616).

„Given the succession of three weeks that have seen high levels of influenza activity, exceeding the average for previous seasons, and the widespread geographical spread of influenza viruses throughout the country, we can speak of an epidemiological alert situation,” says the INSP.

The first death from the flu virus this season has also been confirmed, in an 88-year-old woman from Cluj County, who had pre-existing medical conditions but was not registered in the RENV as having been vaccinated against influenza, confirmed with influenza virus type A, subtype H3.

By December 21, a total of 1,252,642 flu vaccinations had been recorded in the National Electronic Vaccination Registry (RENV) (1,227,743 for population groups eligible for reimbursement), of which 5,835 flu vaccinations were administered in authorized community pharmacies.

In this epidemiological context, INSP-CNSCBT recommends that people eligible for vaccination, especially those at high risk of severe disease, get vaccinated without delay.

„Early treatment of affected individuals with influenza antivirals is essential to reduce the likelihood of complications and disease progression in populations at high risk of severe disease. Antiviral prophylaxis should be considered in outbreaks detected in long-term care facilities (LTCFs), regardless of vaccination status. Staff and visitors should wear masks in hospitals and long-term care facilities during periods of increased circulation of respiratory viruses. Communication to the public is particularly important on how transmission and the impact of severe disease can be reduced. Clear messages on vaccination, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette are needed. The results of epidemiological and virological surveillance continue to be reported weekly by the CNSCBT via the European EpiPulse platform to support rapid assessment and response in the EU/EEA,” according to INSP recommendations.